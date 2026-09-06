Tracking Sunday evening storms across the Omaha area and western Iowa

ALERT: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for southwest Iowa and northwest MO until 10 pm. See below for details.

3 Things to Know



Scattered storms this evening

Heat continues until Tuesday cold front

Storms Tuesday, drier rest of week

Forecast

We are watching storms over western Iowa. These have occasionally become severe with 60 mph winds and small hail. A few of these storms may build as far west as Omaha this evening before they fall apart overnight.

We may have some leftover rain Monday morning, but that should dissipate and lead to a drier afternoon as highs climb into the low 90s. Monday will be breezy too, with some 20-30 mph wind gusts.

We see one more very hot day Tuesday as a cold front approaches; highs reach the upper 90s. As the cold front passes through, thunderstorms will develop along it in the evening. As of now, the better chance to see storms will be along and south of I-80. Some strong storms cannot be ruled out. Any storms should clear the area by Wednesday morning.

The front will pull behind it some welcome cooler weather. While it will still be above average, highs drop into the mid-80s and lows into the mid-60s with much lower humidity for both Wednesday and Thursday!

We briefly spike close to 90 again Friday before another storm system brings some rain & cooler weather by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 72

Wind: SE 10-15

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Some AM Rain

Breezy

High: 93

Wind: SE 15-25

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot with PM Storms

Breezy

High: 97

Wind: SE 10-20

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 82

Wind: NW 5-10

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