Tracking thunderstorms on Sunday, starting next week less humid

We're waking up to thunderstorms this morning, and gusty winds of 30-50mph will be possible in addition to heavy rainfall to start the day. This morning rain should clear up before noon.

Once the sunshine comes back out, it'll be a quick warm-up to near 90 before our next round of storms arrives late in the afternoon and this evening.

As we head later into the mid afternoon hours, showers and storms will quickly start to pop up as the cold front slowly marches south into Omaha. Rain will become widespread across the region through Sunday evening.

A couple of the storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind as the main concern and a couple pockets of large hail with the stronger storms. Heavy rainfall will be possible in these storms, too. Storms will weaken overnight and move south overnight, likely ending before the Monday morning commute.

In total, we could see on average another 0.25" to 0.50" of rainfall, with heaviest amounts of around an inch or two, possible.

Monday will be mostly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid with mid 80s north of Omaha, and upper 80s south of Omaha.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s for highs.

We're back up to near 90 and a lot of sunshine on Wednesday, followed by low 90s on Thursday.

Some rain and storms may be possible on both Friday for the 4th of July, and the day after on Saturday. Overall, it's looking to be a warmer July 4th than last year, with highs near 90.

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Muggy

High: 90

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 68

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Drier

Less Humid

High: 87

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 87

