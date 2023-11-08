Trading In the Warmth for Sunshine

It gets windy this afternoon as cooler air starts to blow into the region. Although it will be about 5 degrees cooler, in the low 60s, we get a lot more sunshine in the second half of the day.

It will still be windy early tonight, but the wind will get lighter for the Thursday morning commute. It will also be cooler, with mid 30s to start the day.

Thursday won't be as windy, but cooler weather will keep blowing in, dropping us into the upper 50s with a lot of sunshine.

We keep the sunshine Friday as we cool off into the low 50s.

We start to warm back up over the weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 50s, but there will be a few more clouds mixing in with our sunshine. We may even have to dodge a few spotty showers late in the day during your Veterans Day celebrations.

We stay in the upper 50s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

It starts to get breezy again early next week, but that will blow in warmer weather, pushing us well above average again. Monday will be in the mid 60s, followed by upper 60s on Tuesday with a lot of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Windy

High: 63

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy

Low: 34

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 58

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 52

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phone

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.