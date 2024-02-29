Trending Windy, Warmer and Still Dry

It'll be chilly for your Thursday morning as southerly winds begin to pick up, becoming gusty into the afternoon. This all leads to warmer temperatures over the next few days. Lots of sunshine Thursday, reaching 60 degrees.

Due to high winds around 45mph, very low humidity, and dry brush conditions, authorities are advising not to burn brush piles for the next few days. This will likely be a continuing issue on windy days until rain returns.

Friday will be less windy, and we'll see more sunshine. We close out your workweek in the mid 60s.

We get another great weekend for weather, jumping in the 70s with sunshine. It will be breezy at times. Highs on Saturday reach the low 70s, and Sunday into the upper 70s. Wind gusts on Sunday may reach 45 mph.

Our next major cold front arrives Sunday afternoon, leading to a chance of a few spotty showers Sunday night into Monday morning, but most of us look to remain dry. Temperatures will be cooler next week, but we still will see highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Warmer

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear

Breezy

Low: 33

FRIDAY

Sunny

Breezy

Warmer

High: 66

SATURDAY

Sunny

Breezy

Warmer

High: 72

