Tropical storm warnings issued for North Carolina as Hurricane Erin approaches

Although Hurricane Erin is no longer the Category 5 monster it once was, the width of the now-Category 2 hurricane is causing significant storm surge and rip tides to strike the North Carolina coast.

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for North Carolina's Outer Banks, extending from Beaufort Inlet to Duck. Forecasters say Erin's hurricane-force conditions extend 80 miles from its center, and tropical storm-force conditions reach 205 miles from the hurricane's eye.

Hurricane Erin is expected to drive 2-4 feet of storm surge onto the short of the Outer Banks. Tropical storm force winds could also strike the North Carolina coast Wednesday.

The center of Hurricane Erin is expected to stay at least 100 miles from the shore.

RELATED STORY | As hurricane season begins, coastal homeowners turn to climate-resilient design

"Storm surge flooding and tropical storm conditions are expected in the North Carolina Outer Banks beginning late Wednesday or Wednesday night, where tropical storm and storm surge warnings are now in effect," the National Hurricane Center said. "The storm surge will be accompanied by large waves, leading to significant beach erosion and overwash, making some roads impassible."

Local states of emergency were issued on Monday in Dare and Hyde counties, along with mandatory evacuations for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

"North Carolinians along the coast should prepare for dangerous surf and rip currents and coastal flooding throughout the week. Stay tuned to your local emergency alerts and news outlets for updates," North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said.

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Erin's intensity could fluctuate in the coming days.