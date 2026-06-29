Tropical week including high humidity and dangerous heat

3 Things to Know



Hot & humid weather today...

Heat lasts through next week

Midweek storm chances may dampen heat some

Forecast

This morning I stepped outside and tried to imagine I was in Florida. Based on the temperature and moisture for this morning, that wasn't too difficult! We didn't even drop below 79 degrees last night here in Omaha, which means our temps have no way to improve for the rest of our Monday. It's going to be a rough one, welcome to the Dog Days of Summer.

The heat's danger is not in its intensity, but its duration. A week straight of hot days and warm nights does not allow the body to cool off, especially for those without AC. This adds stress to the body and makes it more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. It's important to remember those heat safety precautions, and to check on our more vulnerable loved ones.

Monday is another hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will reach 105-110 in the afternoon. By Monday evening, a weak boundary may spark a few isolated storms over northeast Nebraska. Most of us will be dry, but if a storm forms, it could be severe.

The heat is pulled back ever so slightly on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s, with a heat index around 100. These temperatures will continue through the rest of the week.

Each evening, clusters of thunderstorms will roam the Midwest. Whether or not they hit our region is unclear, but each night we have a chance of thunderstorms. Given the energy in the air, these storms could be severe. The best chance looks to be Tuesday & Wednesday night.

By the holiday weekend, the heat & small storm chance continue. There are indications of a front Saturday night, which could finally knock down temperatures a few degrees by the end of the weekend.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Small Storm Chance

High: 96

Wind: S 20-40

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Warm

Low: 78

Wind: S 10-30

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Small Storm Chance

High: 93

Wind: SW 10-25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Small Storm Chance

High: 91

Wind: S 15-30

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