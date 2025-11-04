Tuesday will be warm across Omaha, but cooler weather is on the horizon

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 60s across much of our viewing area! Some neighborhoods in eastern Nebraska, including Omaha, could hit 70! On average, November has 2 days that reach 70, so this is not uncommon.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night, but it does not bring any measurable rain. So, we likely stay dry for a few more days.

We cool off a little for Wednesday, into the upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine.

The wind is expected to become breezy towards the end of the week, and we can anticipate more clouds than sun for Thursday and Friday. Both days will be in the mid-60s in the afternoon.

Colder air will begin to move towards the region this coming weekend, and it may bring a small chance of rain. Less than 1/4th of us would see any measurable rain on Saturday with highs in the 50s, dipping into the low 40s by next Sunday. This system may bring snow flurries to parts of Iowa Saturday night, but it likely misses Omaha.

Nightly temperatures will dip below freezing over the weekend, with the low 20s on Saturday and Sunday night.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Cooler

Breezy

High: 57

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 63

