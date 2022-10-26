Turning Cloudy, Then Rain for Some

After a sunny start to Wednesday, clouds quickly thicken up for the second half of the day. We still manage to get temperatures to average, near 60 degrees.

We may have to dodge a few sprinkles overnight, but with more clouds overhead, it won't be as cold. We start Thursday in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be breezy and a touch cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible around the morning commute in northeast Nebraska, but a second push of rain will arrive in the afternoon. Most of this rain will stay west of Omaha, then fall apart by late at night.

The sunshine returns Friday, getting us back to the low 60s.

The weekend looks comfortable as we warm into the mid 60s with a lot more sunshine than clouds! You will need a jacket over the Halloween costume for any weekend evening events though, as we cool quickly into the 40s after sunset.

Our Halloween forecast looks like more of a treat than a trick with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Warmer weather is back next Tuesday with highs near the 70° mark.

WEDNESDAY

Sun Early

Turning Mostly Cloudy

High: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

Low: 44

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain West

Breezy

High: 58

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Slightly Warmer

High: 63

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.