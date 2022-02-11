Turning Cold for the Weekend

The overnight rain will end by late morning. Most cities picked up between very little rain to a quarter of an inch.

We're already seen the warmest part of the day. Temperatures will continue falling as strong winds blow in colder weather from the northwest up to 40 mph. This will drop us just below freezing by the evening commute with wind chills in the teens. We should at least see some sunshine at times in the afternoon.

It stays windy tonight as the cold air keeps blowing in. With mostly clear skies, we will fall into the single digits.

Winds won't be as strong Saturday, but the cold air will have settled in across the region. Highs will be in the upper 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The sun will be back in full force Sunday, but we stay below average, with highs in the upper 20s.

We keep the sunshine around Monday with a nice warm-up. Highs will be in the mid 40s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

More wind kicks in from the south Tuesday, helping our mostly sunny skies get us back to the mid 50s.

Then we will cool off again during the middle of next week as a winter storm threatens the Heartland. It's too early to say exactly who will be impacted by it, but Wednesday would start dry. In fact, we could still manage to get close to 50 before any potential rain would start to move in later in the day.

This would then try to change into more of a wintry mix and snow as temperatures fall on Thursday with stronger winds.

Right now, the greatest potential for any impacts is south of Omaha, but we'll keep you updated on the track of the system.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Afternoon: 34

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy

Low: 6

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Much Colder

High: 29

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 28

