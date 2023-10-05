Turning Colder into the Weekend

We'll be feeling like fall again today! It will be mostly sunny with low 70s but also breezy in the middle of the day.

A cold front moves through the region overnight and into early Friday morning, which brings more clouds and a few spotty showers for us to dodge. We will cool off into the mid 40s to start the day.

Behind the cold front, skies quickly clear, and it will be windy as the colder weather blows in. We will only warm up into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

The wind will lighten up overnight and into Saturday morning, letting many of us wake up to the first frost of the season Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s in Omaha, which is cold enough for some frosty areas, even in the city.

Saturday will be a cool day, but we see lots of sunshine and less wind. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend warm-up hits a small speed bump Monday as we drop into the mid 60s, but we stay mostly sunny.

The warm-up gets back on track with a high near 70 Tuesday, followed by mid 70s on Wednesday. By the end of Wednesday, rain could start to move into areas south of Omaha.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Rain Early

Windy

High: 57

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Morning Frost

High: 62

