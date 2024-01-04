Two Chances for Snow: Here's When

Today will be mostly cloudy across eastern Nebraska, but there's a better chance for some afternoon sunshine in western Iowa. Highs will be in the mid 30s, but where fog is a little more stubborn west of Omaha, it will be a little cooler, with upper 20s and low 30s.

It stays mostly cloudy overnight as we drop into the upper 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with mid 30s. In the middle of the afternoon, scattered wet snow will start to move in from the south. Most of this will melt at first, but as we get colder Friday night, some of it could stick to the ground. Snow totals will range from nothing up to one inch... just enough to cause some slicks spots where it sticks. Cities southeast of Omaha have the best chance of seeing totals on the higher end of the 0-1" range.

Saturday will also be mostly cloudy with mid 30s. Most of us will be dry, but there could be a couple pockets of light snow to dodge.

We're hoping to see some sunshine now on Sunday, but highs will be in the low 30s.

It's still too soon to get into many details about the wintry mix moving in early next week, but expect travel to be impacted Monday and into Tuesday. The rain and snow will likely start to move in late Sunday night and into Monday morning, early enough to even slow down the morning commute. The rain and snow will continue across the region at times most of Monday, and it likely ends early Tuesday morning. This won't be a big winter storm, but a few inches of snow are looking more likely for some of us. It will also be windy, which will lower visibility as the snow falls.

Colder air blows in Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s.

We'll try to get back into the low 30s on Wednesday as the wind lightens up, but it is looking even colder into the following weekend.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Some Sun East

High: 34

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 27

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Wet Snow

High: 36

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Snow

High: 36

