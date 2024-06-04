Two Cold Fronts Lead To Lower Humidity

A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible south and east of Omaha this evening, and a few could be capable of producing large hail in southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri. These storms will continue to move east as a cold front sweeps through the region, leading to dry conditions by 8-9 p.m.

Skies quickly clear tonight, and we cool of into the mid 50s with lower humidity for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer, with upper 80s, but it will also be breezy with lower humidity. Another cold front will quickly move through the region Wednesday afternoon, leading to a slight chance for an isolated thundershower late in the day. Most of us will stay dry.

The humidity gets even lower Thursday and Friday! Highs will be in the low 80s both days with mostly sunny skies. We may see some rain try to return to the region Friday evening, but the better chance for rain will be Friday night and Saturday.

Saturday brings a small chance for a shower to hit your backyard, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 80s with a few clouds.

It will be a little cooler Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week brings another small chance for rain with upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cooler

Low: 54

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 87

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 81

