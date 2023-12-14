Two Rounds of Rain: Here's When it Arrives

A few scattered showers will start to move into eastern Nebraska from the west, becoming a little more common in the evening. Anyone could see a little light rain overnight, but there won't be many showers to dodge.
A second round of scattered rain moves in by the end of Friday afternoon and continues Friday night. A lot of this will be rain, but some wet snow could mix in at times. No accumulation is expected. The rain and snow end overnight.
We get even colder Saturday with highs in the low 40s, but that is still a touch above average. It will still be mostly cloudy.
We should see a lot more sunshine Sunday afternoon as we warm into the upper 40s.
The sunshine continues Monday, but it will be colder with upper 30s.
We get back into the mid 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Low: 34
FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Rain Showers
High: 46
SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Morning Snow Flurries
High: 41
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)
Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones
Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.