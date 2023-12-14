Two Rounds of Rain: Here's When it Arrives

A few scattered showers will start to move into eastern Nebraska from the west, becoming a little more common in the evening. Anyone could see a little light rain overnight, but there won't be many showers to dodge.

A second round of scattered rain moves in by the end of Friday afternoon and continues Friday night. A lot of this will be rain, but some wet snow could mix in at times. No accumulation is expected. The rain and snow end overnight.

We get even colder Saturday with highs in the low 40s, but that is still a touch above average. It will still be mostly cloudy.

We should see a lot more sunshine Sunday afternoon as we warm into the upper 40s.

The sunshine continues Monday, but it will be colder with upper 30s.

We get back into the mid 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Low: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Showers

High: 46

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Snow Flurries

High: 41

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.