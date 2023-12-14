Two rounds of scattered rain

We warm up a little more Thursday afternoon, but there will be a lot more clouds. Cities in western Iowa could see a little more sunshine, making for some low 50s, but clouds could be more stubborn in eastern Nebraska, with upper 40s more likely.

By late afternoon, a few scattered showers will start to move into eastern Nebraska from the west, becoming a little more common in the evening. Anyone could see a little light rain overnight, but there won't be many showers to dodge.

It won't be as cold Friday morning, with lows just above freezing.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler with mid 40s.

A second round of scattered rain moves in Friday night and could include some pockets of wet snow. No accumulation is expected. The rain and snow ends overnight.

We get even colder Saturday with highs in the low 40s, but that is still a touch above average. It will still be mostly cloudy.

We should see a lot more sunshine Sunday afternoon as we warm into the upper 40s.

The sunshine continues Monday, but it will be colder with upper 30s.

We get back into the mid 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Low: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Snow Late

High: 46

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 41

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.