Two Rounds Of Storms

Some scattered storms could try to push into northeast Nebraska late Sunday night, but most will stay dry. Portions of western Iowa might see some scattered showers/storms in the very early morning hours, too. Some of these storms could be strong. The main hazards are strong winds and large hail. Temperatures stay well-above average tonight. Low temperatures only reach into the mid 70s and it will be breezy with gusts near 30 mph.

Memorial Day brings us more heat and humidity. Highs in the low 90s with winds around 25-40 mph. Gusts nearing 45 mph, at times. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout most of the day. Clouds increase closer to the late afternoon hours. Storms will move in late in the afternoon ahead of a cold front moving quickly through the region. These storms have a chance of being severe, with the main hazards being large hail and very strong winds.

The cold front and storms then push to our east, drying us out and cooling us off into the middle part of the workweek. Tuesday will be close to average with highs in the lower 80s.

We then drop into the low 70s for the middle of the week with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Luckily, we start to warm back and will have some more sunshine for the end of the work week.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Windy

Low: 74

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

PM Storms

High: 93

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 80

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slight Chance Of Rain

High: 70

