Two rounds of storms are likely on Wednesday, some could be severe

We stay dry until midnight, but scattered storms start to develop after midnight and last through the morning commute. A few of these storms could be strong with large hail and damaging winds, but most storms should behave. The best chance for thunderstorms is along and north of I-80, but anyone could see a storm. There is a flood threat where storms can train one after the other, this will be a localized threat.

The storms will leave behind a boundary for Wednesday, which will bi-sect the area roughly around I-80 and determine the weather for the day. For areas north of this boundary (i.e. north of I-80), it will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 70s. For areas south of this boundary we could see some sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. The Omaha metro will be close to both sides of this high, so expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

South of the boundary is where the atmosphere will recover best for another round of storms in the evening. Storms develop after 7 pm mainly south of I-80. A few of these storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a tornado before forming into a line and exiting the area after 11 pm.

There will be a few spotty showers around Thursday, but most of us stay dry, letting in a little more sunshine. Highs will be average, in the mid 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s... which we'll copy and paste onto Saturday.

With a small chance for rain Sunday, we'll add in a few more clouds, but there will still be a lot of sunshine. Highs stay in the mid 80s.

We're back to being mostly sunny on Monday with mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Late

Breezy

High: 82

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 85

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 86

