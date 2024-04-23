Two Rounds of Storms Coming This Week

After a cloudy start to the day, we will be mostly sunny this afternoon. It will also be breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

The wind lightens up again early tonight, and we drop into the upper 30s for Wednesday morning.

After a sunny start to Wednesday, clouds move back in for the afternoon... but we should hit the upper 60s again. Most of us will stay dry Wednesday night, but there will be a couple spotty showers to dodge.

Thursday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the low 70s. By the end of the day, scattered storms will start to move in from the southwest. These should be weakening as they move into eastern Nebraska, but a couple of them could still be severe as they arrive Thursday night.

The rain and storms will continue on and off all day Friday. The storms could strengthen again across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, continuing the severe weather threat. Friday will also be windy with highs in the mid 70s. We should dry out late Friday night.

For now, it looks like the Nebraska spring game could thread the dry weather needle between the two rounds of weekend rain. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with mid 70s.

Late Saturday, round two of rain and storms will start to move into the region. This rain will continue on and off through Sunday morning, and could take until the afternoon to dry out. Cooler air will move in with this rain, dropping highs into the upper 60s.

We stay in the upper 60s Monday with more sunshine than the weekend.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 69

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

Isolated Night Rain

High: 68

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Storms Late

High: 73

