Updated Timing for Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday

Our humid, windy, and warm weather continues today! Highs will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. This will help fuel our next round of storms later in the day.

A cold front will move into northeast Nebraska and start to kick off a broken line of storms around 3 this afternoon. Some of these storms could be severe with pockets of large hail and damaging wind. The storms will form into a line as they move southeast towards Omaha, likely arriving in the metro from 6-7 p.m. and likely delaying the 6 p.m. game of the College World Series. As the storms form into a line, the hail threat will be a little lower, but the damaging wind threat will increase. The line of storms will start to weaken as it moves southeast of Omaha, reaching far southwest Iowa, far southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri closer to 10 at night. Rain could still be falling in Omaha at that point, making for a long CWS delay. The severe storm threat ends by midnight.

The cold front that kicks off Tuesday's storms will stall across the region Wednesday, and it will continue to trigger scattered non-severe rain and storms for us to dodge throughout the day. Don't worry, there will be a lot of dry time, and it will be a lot cooler. Highs will be in the low 70s with a little less humidity.

There won't be as many storms to dodge Thursday, keeping more of us dry. The cold front reverses through the region as a warm front, and we start to heat up again with more humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a lot of clouds.

Most of us stay dry Friday, but it will be hot and muggy with low 90s and some sunshine.

We stay near 90 Saturday as we dodge a few spotty showers and storms.

We'll be in the upper 80s early next week with a better chance of fewer storms and more sunshine.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid and Windy

P.M. Storms

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Leftover Rain

Breezy

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 72

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 86

