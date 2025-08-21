Updated Timing: Spotty, but strong, storms to arrive with cold front

We have a few thick pockets of fog around this morning, but a lot of our neighborhoods will see very little fog. It will clear shortly after the morning commute.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs flirting with 90 in Omaha. The humidity will make it feel closer to 93.

Heading into Friday morning, we could see a few foggy areas again. It should also be a touch cooler with mid 60s.

Friday will start with a lot of sunshine. Then, we'll start to see a few more clouds pop up in the afternoon as our next cold front begins to move in from the northwest. Omaha and neighborhoods farther southeast will likely be in the upper 80s, but the cooler air could keep things a touch cooler farther northwest.

Ahead of the cold front, there will be some hit and miss storms, but there won't be a huge number of them. Less than half of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could get hit by the rain, but the storms we have could be strong enough to produce a couple areas of damaging wind or pockets of hail. The hit and miss storms could get to northeast Nebraska late Friday afternoon, and they will be closer to I-80 around the evening commute. As we head into the night, more of the storms will be southeast of Omaha, and most of the rain will be out of our area by 2 in the morning.

Behind the cold front, much cooler and less humid weather will move in for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80. The humidity will be falling through the day. There could be a couple spotty showers, mainly west of Omaha.

We keep the small chance for rain Sunday, but most of us will be dry. The humidity finally drops to comfortable levels, making our mid 70s feel extra nice!

Thanks to the lower humidity early next week, our mornings will be able to cool off into the 50s in Omaha! Neighborhoods farther north and into southwest Iowa could even wake up to 40s.

Monday and Tuesday afternoons will be mostly sunny with mid 70s.

We push back into the upper 70s Wednesday with a lot of sunshine.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 89

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered P.M. Storms

High: 89

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 80

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

