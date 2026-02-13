Valentine's Day will be a bit cooler, along with rain south of Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Temps gradually incline through the weekend
- Rain chances Saturday morning
- Record threatening highs early next week
FORECAST
While most of us will stay dry on Valentine's Day, a storm system may bring some rain to neighborhoods south of I-80. It's not expected to be a washout, but check the radar before heading outdoors. In Omaha, odds are the city remains dry.
With the sunshine returning on Sunday, we get even warmer with highs cresting the mid-60s.
Monday's record is at risk with the forecast high of 67, which ties the record set in 2017. Tuesday keeps the upper 60s and even 70s going.
The first of a couple storm systems passes by Tuesday evening, bringing a rain shower or two in the evening, though most will be dry.
Wednesday stays warm, in the low 60s.
A second, bigger system may impact us on Thursday with another small rain chance. What may be more impactful, however, is an end to the well-above-average weather by late next week.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Not As Cold
Low: 37
Wind: SE 5-10
SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Rain Chance South
High: 58
Wind: SE 5-10
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 66
Wind: S 5-10
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 67
Wind: S 5-10
