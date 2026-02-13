Valentine's Day will be a bit cooler, along with rain south of Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Temps gradually incline through the weekend

Rain chances Saturday morning

Record threatening highs early next week

FORECAST

While most of us will stay dry on Valentine's Day, a storm system may bring some rain to neighborhoods south of I-80. It's not expected to be a washout, but check the radar before heading outdoors. In Omaha, odds are the city remains dry.

With the sunshine returning on Sunday, we get even warmer with highs cresting the mid-60s.

Monday's record is at risk with the forecast high of 67, which ties the record set in 2017. Tuesday keeps the upper 60s and even 70s going.

The first of a couple storm systems passes by Tuesday evening, bringing a rain shower or two in the evening, though most will be dry.

Wednesday stays warm, in the low 60s.

A second, bigger system may impact us on Thursday with another small rain chance. What may be more impactful, however, is an end to the well-above-average weather by late next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not As Cold

Low: 37

Wind: SE 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Chance South

High: 58

Wind: SE 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 66

Wind: S 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 67

Wind: S 5-10

