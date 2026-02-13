Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Valentine's Day will be a bit cooler, along with rain south of Omaha

Warmer weather returns to end the week, but a more active pattern next week brings that to an end
Joseph's 2/13 Evening Forecast
3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Temps gradually incline through the weekend
  • Rain chances Saturday morning
  • Record threatening highs early next week

FORECAST

While most of us will stay dry on Valentine's Day, a storm system may bring some rain to neighborhoods south of I-80. It's not expected to be a washout, but check the radar before heading outdoors. In Omaha, odds are the city remains dry.

With the sunshine returning on Sunday, we get even warmer with highs cresting the mid-60s.

Monday's record is at risk with the forecast high of 67, which ties the record set in 2017. Tuesday keeps the upper 60s and even 70s going.

The first of a couple storm systems passes by Tuesday evening, bringing a rain shower or two in the evening, though most will be dry.

Wednesday stays warm, in the low 60s.

A second, bigger system may impact us on Thursday with another small rain chance. What may be more impactful, however, is an end to the well-above-average weather by late next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Not As Cold
Low: 37
Wind: SE 5-10

SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Rain Chance South
High: 58
Wind: SE 5-10

SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 66
Wind: S 5-10

MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 67
Wind: S 5-10

