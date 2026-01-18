Very cold tonight, more cold & windy weather tomorrow

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Very cold night, though with lighter wind
- Windy with some snow showers on Sunday
- A quieter, but still cold, start to next week
FORECAST
We drop into the single digits Saturday night, but gradually warm up overnight as a warmer air mass moves into the region. This should get us into the upper 10s by the start of Sunday morning.
Sunday will be warmer, but windy with gusts up to 50 mph. And we could see more bands of snow showers during the day. Snow totals are not expected. Highs will reach the upper 30s. We get another cold front Sunday evening that will send our temperatures down into the single digits by Monday morning.
Monday will be a cold day once again, but not very windy, and the sunshine will be back. Highs on MLK Day will be around the low 20s.
Tuesday will be evening warmer with partly cloudy skies and mid 30s for highs.
We get to keep the closer to average weather around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the 30s from Wednesday through Friday. There is a chance for snow to return around Friday and into next weekend.
SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cold & Windy
High: 13
Wind: NW 25-40
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 7
Wind: NW 5-15
SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Chilly & Windy
Small Snow Chance
High: 33
Wind: S 30-50
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cold, but Less Windy
High: 21
Wind: S 25-45
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)