Very cold tonight, more cold & windy weather tomorrow

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Very cold night, though with lighter wind

Windy with some snow showers on Sunday

A quieter, but still cold, start to next week

FORECAST

We drop into the single digits Saturday night, but gradually warm up overnight as a warmer air mass moves into the region. This should get us into the upper 10s by the start of Sunday morning.

Sunday will be warmer, but windy with gusts up to 50 mph. And we could see more bands of snow showers during the day. Snow totals are not expected. Highs will reach the upper 30s. We get another cold front Sunday evening that will send our temperatures down into the single digits by Monday morning.

Monday will be a cold day once again, but not very windy, and the sunshine will be back. Highs on MLK Day will be around the low 20s.

Tuesday will be evening warmer with partly cloudy skies and mid 30s for highs.

We get to keep the closer to average weather around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the 30s from Wednesday through Friday. There is a chance for snow to return around Friday and into next weekend.

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold & Windy

High: 13

Wind: NW 25-40

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 7

Wind: NW 5-15

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly & Windy

Small Snow Chance

High: 33

Wind: S 30-50

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold, but Less Windy

High: 21

Wind: S 25-45

