Very hot weather for college football on Saturday

3 Things to Know



Hot weather continues into the weekend

Small rain chance Sunday morning

Heat relief, rain around next week

Forecast

The 'scorching' summer heat will stay with us Saturday, with temps again in the upper 90s. Husker kickoff is set for 11 AM Saturday, and so far it looks like there should be plenty of dry time (and heat) for that game. Overnight lows will still only hang out in the mid-to-low 70s.

A few showers and storms may be around Sunday morning for some of us, but a lot of us look to stay dry.

There will be a few areas from Omaha and west Iowa that only reach the low 90s on Sunday and Monday as the heat begins to slowly shift south and west.

Tuesday is likely to be very hot again, with temps in the upper 90s and a heat index around 100-105. However, there is also a chance for storms as a cold front moves in late Tuesday.

This front will start the trend of less excessively hot weather for Omaha. In the future, temps will be down in the upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of next week. We will also see a daily chance of a spot storm or two, but most of us will be dry.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 98

Wind: SE 10-25

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Staying Warm

Low: 74

Wind: SE 10-15

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small AM Rain Chance

High: 94

Wind: SE 10-25

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

High: 93

Wind: SE 10-25

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