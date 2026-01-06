Very mild Wednesday, rain and snow return at the end of the week

3 THINGS TO KNOW

Near record highs Wednesday

Scattered rain all day Thursday

Chance at light snow Friday evening

FORECAST:

It will be a quiet night around Omaha. Any patchy fog tonight will stay mainly near Des Moines, but some neighborhoods in west Iowa may see a little pop up as temps drop near freezing for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be very mild for January, with highs in the 50s and even some 60s! The average high is 34 degrees. The January 7 record high for Omaha is 65, set in 2003. Omaha will likely fall short of its record, though Lincoln may be a little closer to its record of 65, also set in 2003.

Clouds return before the start of Thursday, leading to a cloudy day. Rain moves into the region by late morning and is expected to persist through the afternoon. The best location to see rain will be near & south of I-80. North of The interstate and Omaha will still get rain, but it may be a little more spotty. It will be cooler out with highs in the upper 40s.

There may be a few snow flakes mixing in with the rain Thursday night as colder air moves in, but it is likely also met with drier arriving air, so the chance for accumulating snow over 1" is low through Friday morning.

This rainfall may add up! In total, we could see around 0.25" to 0.50" of rainfall south of I-80 on Thursday. Areas north of I-80 will see around 0.10" through Thursday night.

We will see dry time through most of Friday before a second wave of precipitation moves through Friday evening. With the colder air in place, this looks to be light snow. Not everyone will see the snow, with neighbors south of Omaha/I-80 having the best chance to see it. Snow amounts will be light where it does fall, likely staying under 1".

The weekend starts breezy, cloudy, and colder, with Saturday in the low 30s. Sunday will be less breezy and a little warmer with returning sunshine and highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 32

Wind: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 60

Wind: SW 5-10

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 47

Wind: SW 5-10

