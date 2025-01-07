Very slowly warming up

The cold weather continues today, but most of us will be one or two degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 20s. It may not feel any warmer though. After enjoying a lot of sunshine Monday, today will be mostly cloudy. Those clouds could squeeze out a few flurries.

Skies quickly clear early tonight, and it gets extra cold for Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the single digits, likely sending some wind chills below zero again.

The sunshine is back Wednesday and temperatures continue to slowly stumble higher. We'll be in the mid 20s for the afternoon.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but the warm-up continues into the low 30s, getting us back to average for January. Most of the day will be dry, but a few scattered pockets of snow to our west could hold together long enough to push into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday night. Even if they make it to us, any accumulation would stay under an inch.

We stay mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the low 30s.

The weather stays consistent this weekend with low 30s both afternoons, although Saturday could bring a little sunshine at times. A few spotty pockets of light rain or snow in the region will help to keep us mostly cloudy Sunday.

It gets a little colder again to start the next workweek. Monday will be mostly cloudy with mid 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 21

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Cold

Low: 4

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Cold

High: 24

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow Late

High: 32

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.