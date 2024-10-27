Very warm and windy to start the week with storms possible Wednesday

It was warmer for Sunday with a southerly wind with highs reaching the low 70s. The wind keeps us warm overnight, only falling into the middle 50s for the overnight low.

The wind gets stronger on Monday (30-35 mph) which helps us warm to the upper 70s. Expect lots of clouds during the day, but no rain.

The wind continues into the night, preventing us from dropping too much overnight. With a low of 66, it could be the warmest overnight low on record in Omaha for that day, the previous record being 63 in 1927.

We probably won't break record highs on Tuesday (90, set in 1937), but we won't be far from it, with highs in the mid-80s. Tuesday is also very windy, with some gusts topping 40-45 mph. This will lead to a high fire danger, so avoid outdoor burning.

A cold front will bring showers and storms on Wednesday. Not everyone will see rain. Severe weather chances are low, though some small hail or gusty winds can not be ruled out in the stronger storms.

While some may not see rain, we all experience the cooldown on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s and lows dropping into the low 30s.

Halloween in the Omaha area looks seasonal with highs reaching the mid 50s, by trick-or-treat time, we will drop into the 40s.

The 60s return into the weekend with another chance for rain.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 56

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm & Windy

High: 82

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm & Windy

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 63

