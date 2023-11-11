Very Warm Stretch

The clouds move out this evening as temperatures drop into the 40s. There is a chance people in northern Nebraska and Iowa could see the aurora with a long exposure camera.

We start another warming trend Sunday, closing out the weekend back in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

It starts to get breezy again early next week, once again, pushing us well above average for temperatures. Monday will be in the mid 60s, followed by upper 60s on Tuesday with a lot of sunshine.

We'll be in the upper 60s on Wednesday with more sunshine, but things will start to cool off toward the end of the week.

As of now, precipitation (rain & snow) will stay out of the forecast until sometime next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 38

SUNDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 66

MONDAY

Sunny

Warm

High: 65

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 67

