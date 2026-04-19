Very warm weather is back, but so is the high fire danger

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Chilly night with some patchy frost

Warm weather with some fire risk

Storms return Thursday

FORECAST

With the sun on Sunday, temperatures have risen into the low 60s.

We get warmer on Monday, with highs in the upper 70s, aided by the return of southerly winds (20-30 mph). The combination of wind, warmth, and dry conditions will create some fire danger. Avoid any outdoor burning.

Tuesday, we jump another 10 degrees, into the upper 80s. The wind is lower, and thus the fire risk is a bit lower too.

The fire weather risk returns on Wednesday as the wind returns (30-40 mph), temperatures hold in the upper 80s, but some humidity will begin to return to the area too.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing a chance of storms. Depending on the ingredients, severe weather is possible, but it's too early for any specifics.

The cold front knocks back our temperatures for Friday into the weekend, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 35

Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 78

Wind: SE 20-30

TUESDAY

Sunny

Very Warm

High: 87

Wind: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 86

Wind: S 25-35

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