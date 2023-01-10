Warm Again Tuesday

Even with a lot more clouds Tuesday, we keep our temperatures more than 15 degrees above average, with Omaha hitting the upper 40s. Our northern cities may only get into the low 40s, but parts of southeast Nebraska will enjoy low to mid 50s.

We turn mostly cloudy overnight with the chance for a few sprinkles to hit your backyard. We only cool off into the upper 20s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as we start to cool off. Highs will be in the upper 30s as some spotty rain and snow start to move in during the afternoon. While anyone could see these, most of us stay dry in the afternoon. By the evening, rain and snow become more widespread, mainly in cities south of I-80 along the Kansas border and into NW Missouri. This all changes to snow Wednesday night, but then moves out before the Thursday morning commute. Any accumulation in this area will be around one inch or less.

Colder air keeps blowing in with some stronger winds Thursday, holding back highs to near 30 degrees. The day starts with a lot of clouds, but we start to see some sunshine in the afternoon.

The sunshine is back in full force Friday, starting to warm us back up. Highs will be closer to average, in the low 30s.

The weekend looks dry with some good sunshine. We'll be back above average, warming into the mid 40s on Saturday, followed by upper 40s on Sunday.

More clouds move in for the MLK holiday, which could give way to some scattered rain and snow. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

