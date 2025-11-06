Warm and breezy weather to end the workweek

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and slightly warmer. Gusts will be around 25mph in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Sunshine returns Friday, and the wind stays breezy with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Colder air and rain arrive this weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain beginning in the morning, lasting through the evening. Temperatures vary on Saturday, reaching the 50s near and south of I-80/Omaha, and the 40s north of I-80/Omaha. By Saturday evening, temperatures will be cooling into the 30s.

As the colder air moves in, it may turn some of the cold rain into a spotty rain and snow mix Saturday evening. If we see any snow showers, no snow accumulations or impacts to the region are expected at this time.

It does get very cold heading into Sunday morning. As the skies clear, we drop to around 23 by Sunday morning. Cover any exposed water pipes and disconnect water hoses from your house to prevent freeze damage this weekend.

Sunday will be a very chilly day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will only reach the upper 30s, and we will drop in the upper 10s to low 20s for next Monday morning.

However, this cold spell is short-lived, as we return to the 50s & 60s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 63

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Quiet

Low: 44

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered Rain,

Then PM Rain/Snow Mix

High: 50

