Warm and Hazy Tuesday

As winds shift out of the north Tuesday, wildfire smoke will start to move in from Canada, likely staying with us through Wednesday. This will make for hazy, smoky skies and lower air quality at times.

With the exception of the smoke, it will be mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s. Lows in the 50s/60s.

Wednesday will feature a hazy, partly sunny sky with temps in the mid 80s.

While the heat is under control, for now, summer is not done. We kick off another heat wave Friday as temperatures push back above average. Highs will be in the low 90s with a lot of sunshine.

It will be a sunny, hot and dry Labor Day weekend with temps in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will be noticeable, but not excessive like felt last week.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Smoky

High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Quiet

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Smoky

High: 86

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hazy

High: 85

