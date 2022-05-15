Warm and Mild Monday

Some of us saw rain and storms early Sunday, but the afternoon has been much drier and mild. The few clouds left continue to move out this evening, which is great for viewing the total lunar eclipse. The full moon will turn a reddish/orange color around 10:30 pm and this part of the eclipse lasts until almost midnight. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s and low 50s by early Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warming us back up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain and storms become a little more likely Tuesday, keeping us mostly cloudy. It will also be cooler with highs in the mid 70s. There is the potential for a couple of those storms to be strong to severe.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as we dry out and highs get back to the upper 70s.

Rain is possible again late Thursday into Friday. Highs warm into the mid 80s on Thursday, but fall to the mid 70s on Friday.

Next weekend looks cooler, too, with highs in the mid 60s each day.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Lunar Eclipse 10:30-11:50pm

Low: 51

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 82

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms Late

High: 75

WEDNESDAY

Showers Early

Mild

High: 78

