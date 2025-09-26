Our warm and sunny weather continues today with highs in the mid 80s. That's about 10 degrees above average. High school football games will kick off near 80 degrees, but they will end closer to 70.

A weak cold front will reach Omaha on Saturday morning, but it only drops temperatures a couple degrees. Our neighborhoods across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will still warm into the low and mid 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be sunny and warm with mid 80s.

The mid 80s continue Monday with a lot of sunshine and a little extra wind.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be mostly sunny with mid 80s both afternoons.

The warm and sunny weather keeps going Thursday with mid 80s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 84

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Slightly Warmer

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

