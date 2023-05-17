Warm and Sunny Wednesday

The midweek warm-up continues on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid 80s. It will be very comfortable with low humidity and mostly sunny skies.

Tonight we'll see a slight increase in clouds, but it will still be mostly clear. It won't be as cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We should have enough time to warm into the low 80s Thursday before our next cold front arrives. This front brings a small chance for places to start off the day with spotty rain. There's a higher chance more of us see scattered showers and storms after lunchtime, but a few cities likely stay dry. The day will bring a few peeks of sunshine from time-to-time.

Behind the cold front, Friday will be cooler with highs in the low 70s and a lot of sunshine in the afternoon.

We gradually warm-up over the weekend. Saturday pushes us into the mid 70s and Sunday will be in the low 80s. Both days will bring mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds mix in with the sunshine early in the next workweek, but we likely keep the warming trend going on Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cool

Low: 57

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 71

