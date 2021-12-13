Warm and Unseasonable Weather Continues

Monday will basically be a repeat of Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s again, but Tuesday will be well above average, in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday is set to bring RECORD WARMTH with highs flirting with 70. It will come with a lot of wind, but that's what will be pumping in the warm weather.
A cold front then swings through, bringing a chance for rain on Wednesday into early Thursday, and slapping highs back down into the 40s on Thursday and Friday.
Saturday will be chilly with highs in the low 30s before we make it back into the low 40s on Sunday.
MONDAY
A Few Clouds
Warm
High: 53
MONDAY NIGHT
A Few Clouds
Chilly
Low: 34
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 56
WEDNESDAY
Record Warmth
Windy
Rain Chance
High: 71
