Warm and Windy Friday

Winds stay strong and southerly Friday, pushing us into the upper 50s! There will be a few more clouds late in the day as our next cold front arrives, but we should stay dry.

This cold front makes our winds shift from the south, to the northwest. We will see strong gusts when this front gets near us. Gusts nearing 50 mph in the late evening hours! A bitter cold low temperature follows the front. We reach back into the mid teens for the start of Saturday.

The cold front drops us below average again on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. The sunshine will feel nice and our winds will be calmer.

Sunday will be a little bit warmer with mid 40s under lots of sunshine.

We stay breezy early next week as we start to cool off. Monday will be in the low 40s, then we drop closer to freezing on Tuesday. We may have to dodge a few raindrops or snowflakes Tuesday, but that potential is pretty low right now.

Wednesday comes back in at partly cloudy, but cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Looks like we can warm up a little bit for Thursday. Highs in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy

Chilly

Low: 14

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 34

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 45

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.