Warm and windy Sunday with some spotty afternoon rain

The sunshine has returned this afternoon on this comfortable Saturday, tempertures will be in the 60s this evening, so grab a jacket if you need to! Overnight, we drop down to near 60 as clouds move back in. A few showers are possible north of Omaha, but many will be dry.

Sunday will be warm and windy ahead of a cold front, with highs reaching the middle 80s. By the evening, a few showers may develop over us, but many of us will stay dry.

The cold front ushers in cooler weather on Monday, with highs only topping out in the upper 60s. Monday looks mostly dry, too.

Another cold front arrives on Tuesday, which could bring some rain in the afternoon. It's also the coolest day of the week, with highs in the lower 60s.

Small rain chances continue into Wednesday as we climb back into the 70s.

Another cold front arrives Thursday with some extra wind, but it's warm beforehand as highs reach the upper 70s. Showers and storms are possible beginning Thursday night, but many of us look dry as of now.

We drop into the lower 70s and keep it dry by next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain North

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated PM Rain

Windy

High: 85

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 69

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Afternoon Rain

High: 63

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

