Warm & breezy before rain late Monday

Because of the breezy winds, warm temperatures, and continued drought conditions fire danger will be high through the evening. Thanks to that south breeze and more clouds tonight our temperatures will only fall into the 50s by Monday morning.

The first half of Monday will be dry, but more clouds will continue moving in with those south winds will gusting up to 35 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Late Monday, widespread rain will push in, then continue at times through most of Tuesday. There is a brief window of time early Tuesday where some of the rain could switch to snow before back to rain in the afternoon. It will be windy on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

As we cool off Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, some of this could switch to snow again before ending. The wind will still be blowing Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. By the time this all wraps up, a lot of us will be looking at 1-2" of rain. Little to no accumulation is expected, but an isolated spot or two of western Iowa could see up to an inch of some slushy snow.

We're dry with more sunshine Thursday with highs in the upper 40s before warming to near 60 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 55

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

PM Rain Showers

Breezy

High: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Rain/Snow Mix

High: 47

WEDNESDAY

Rain/Snow Mix

Windy

High: 45

