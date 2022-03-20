Watch
Weather

Actions

Warm & breezy before rain late Monday

Rain and snow ahead
Mild and breezy through the night and Monday before rain arrives late in the day.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 19:28:02-04

Because of the breezy winds, warm temperatures, and continued drought conditions fire danger will be high through the evening. Thanks to that south breeze and more clouds tonight our temperatures will only fall into the 50s by Monday morning.

The first half of Monday will be dry, but more clouds will continue moving in with those south winds will gusting up to 35 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Late Monday, widespread rain will push in, then continue at times through most of Tuesday. There is a brief window of time early Tuesday where some of the rain could switch to snow before back to rain in the afternoon. It will be windy on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

As we cool off Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, some of this could switch to snow again before ending. The wind will still be blowing Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. By the time this all wraps up, a lot of us will be looking at 1-2" of rain. Little to no accumulation is expected, but an isolated spot or two of western Iowa could see up to an inch of some slushy snow.

We're dry with more sunshine Thursday with highs in the upper 40s before warming to near 60 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Breezy
Low: 55

MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
PM Rain Showers
Breezy
High: 68

TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Windy
Rain/Snow Mix
High: 47

WEDNESDAY
Rain/Snow Mix
Windy
High: 45

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018