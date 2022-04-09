Warm, Breezy Sunday

More clouds start to move in for the second half of the weekend, but we warm up into the upper 60s for Sunday with the return of breezy winds. They'll be out of the southeast to start the day, but shift to be from the northwest once the cold front passes through. The front will help clear some of the clouds out for the afternoon, too.

There's a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for the next workweek. A couple storm systems will impact the Heartland, but with an unclear track, our local impacts are also not clear.

Monday looks to stay mostly dry with highs in the mid 60s.

We get breezy Tuesday, but with a little sunshine, could get into the mid 70s. There is a small chance for some rain and storms on Tuesday, but the better chance for severe weather looks to be more to our south and east. This continues into Wednesday, but cooler air starts to work its way into the area dropping our highs into the mid 60s. Some more storms are possible Wednesday, but again the higher potential looks to be south and east of us. We could even see a little snow try to mix in on the back of this system late Wednesday. We'll continue to keep a close on one these weather impacts through the next several days so keep checking back for updates.

The second half of the week will be cooler with highs in the low 50s Thursday through Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Breezy

Low: 44

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 68

MONDAY

A Few Clouds

Mild

High: 65

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.