Frigid Weather Returns This Weekend

The overnight scattered snow has changed into a few spotty rain showers for the early morning thanks to climbing temperatures. We will spend the rest of the day in the mid to upper 30s across the region with some afternoon sunshine squeezing through the clouds. While warmer, it will also be a little breezy.

Late tonight, another round of snow will move in from the northwest. Northeast Nebraska will see this first, around 10pm, then it expands southeast towards Omaha closer to midnight. The bulk of the snow will end Saturday morning, although there could be a couple leftover pockets of snow to dodge in the afternoon.

Snow totals will range from nothing up to an inch in cities along I-80. Higher totals are still expected farther north. Norfolk, Tekamah, and Denison will range from 1-3 inches. Up towards Wayne, totals will be a lot higher, with 3-7 inches possible. Visibility could also be an issue as the snow falls in areas expecting higher totals.

Saturday morning, we will be in the upper 20s across Omaha, but colder air then blows in, dropping us into the teens for the afternoon with cloudy skies. Cities south of I-80 have a better chance of holding onto the 20s in the afternoon. It will also be breezy as the colder weather blows in, dropping the wind chill to near 0 by 5 pm.

Sunday will start near zero, and we may not make it out of the single digits in the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy, but the wind lightens up early in the day.

Monday likely starts just below zero, and we stay well below average in the afternoon, with highs in the low double digits.

Tuesday will let some sunshine mix in with our clouds, helping to warm us into the low 20s.

We'll continue to see some sunshine at times midweek with low 20s each afternoon. Although the afternoons will be a little warmer, mornings will continue to drop into the single digits.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Likely

Breezy

Low: 26

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Snow Early

Breezy

Afternoon: 18

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Frigid

High: 9

