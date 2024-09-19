Warm & dry to end the workweek, plenty of rain this weekend

It will be a cooler evening with mostly clear skies, and overnight lows will be near 60 by Friday morning.

It gets hot again Friday, with a high near 90, but the humidity will be a lot more comfortable. This may be our last 90 degree day for Omaha this year, as climatologically, September 13 is our average last 90 degree day,

For the Huskers game in Lincoln, we'll be in the mid 80s at kickoff and fall into the mid 70s by the end of the game. A few spotty showers will start to pop up late Friday evening, so there is a small chance for rain towards the end of not only the Huskers game but also our high school football games. But, there's a good chance will hold off until the overnight and into Saturday morning.

A few more hit and miss showers will move in Saturday morning, but we may be able to squeeze out a few dry hours for the first half of the day. Rain does become more scattered and widespread for the afternoon and evening. While the chance for rain becomes higher as the day goes on Saturday, areas north of Omaha will have a better chance of getting missed by the rain altogether. Depending on exactly when rain arrives, highs will be around the low 80s.

The showers and storms continue to become more widespread overnight and through the whole day Sunday. Also, the Fall officially starts Sunday, and it will feel like it with the rain and highs in the mid 60s.

The rain continues for many of us Sunday night, but it looks like we dry out early Monday morning. We'll see some sunshine Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Low humidity and low 70s will make it feel really nice Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 90

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 83

