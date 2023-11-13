Warm For Now, But Here is When We Cool Off

Sunday began a stretch of warm weather for across Nebraska and Iowa. Average high temperatures for this time of year in Omaha are in the low 50s, and we will be 10-15+ degrees above that most of the workweek.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Overnight, we keep things a little warmer, in the low 40s.

It gets windy Tuesday, but its stays warm. We'll be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

We keep the sunshine and warm weather Wednesday with a high near 70, but the wind will be a lot lighter.

It gets breezy again Thursday, but we can't complain, because it stays warm, in the upper 60s.

Then, a cold front blows through, dropping us into the mid 50s on Friday with a few more clouds. While cooler, that's more typical for November.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with a high near 60.

Rain will try to move in Sunday, which would hold us back into the mid 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 68

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Chilly

Low: 41

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 69

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 70

