Warm Start to November

November kicks off with some warm weather! It will be mostly sunny and a little breezy today with highs in the mid 70s.

The wind will stay a little stronger than normal overnight, helping to keep us warmer overnight. We only cool off into the mid 50s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be warm and windy with a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The fire danger will be elevated, but the relative humidity won't fall enough to put us into the highest fire danger levels.

Thursday won't be as warm thanks to mostly cloudy skies, but we still manage to make it into the 70s... and we stay windy.

A cold front moves into the region Thursday night, kicking off scattered showers and storms. A couple of these storms could reach strong to severe levels in southeast Nebraska. Rain becomes more likely overnight and into Friday morning.

Rain will continue at times Friday. While the wind won't be as strong, it will still be breezy as colder weather blows in behind the cold front. Highs will only be in the mid 50s.

It's looking more likely the late-week cold front stalls across our area for the first half of the weekend, continuing to be the focus for scattered showers. This will keep the rain around at times Saturday. It will also be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

The sunshine comes back out Sunday, getting us back into the upper 50s.

We stay mostly sunny Monday, which could get us back to 60 degrees!

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 54

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 77

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Scattered Rain/Storms Late

High: 73

