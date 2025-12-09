Warm for today and windy for tonight

3 THINGS TO KNOW:
- Briefly back in the 40s on Tuesday
- A very windy Tuesday night
- Another snap of cold air hits Friday, this weekend
FORECAST:
Today will be the warmest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s. A few neighborhoods in Nebraska may even reach 50 degrees if there is enough sunshine! There should be a lot of snow melting on Tuesday.
We have added a small chance for rain on Tuesday evening as a cold front approaches Omaha. The winds will become very gusty Tuesday night, out from the north at 30-50 mph. Make sure you secure any outdoor holiday decor before the wind arrives.
By Wednesday morning, it will be a little colder out, in the low 30s, where temperatures will stay steady for the day under mostly cloudy skies. We could see some flurries in the morning, but no impacts are expected.
Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.
The cool-down doesn't stop there. We get another blast of cold air on Friday, sending temperatures down to the low 20s in the afternoon and into the upper 10s on Saturday. Overnight temperatures dip in the single digits this weekend
Each day, Wednesday through Saturday, could bring some small snow chances, but no major impacts or accumulations are expected.
Warmer weather will return early next week, and Omaha's high temperature will get closer to normal, now around 39 degrees.
TUESDAY
Partly Sunny
Warmer than average
High: 50
Wind: SW 10-25
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Windy
Low: 28
Wind: NW 30-50
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
AM Flurries
Colder and Windy
High: 33
Wind: NW 20-30
THURSDAY
Cloudy
Small Snow Chance
High: 35
Wind: N 5-15
