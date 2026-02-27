Warm Friday before chilly weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warmer, near 70 today!

A cooler weekend

Chances at snow & sleet Sunday, wet next week

FORECAST

You couldn't ask for a better start to your Friday, with the expectation that afternoon temperatures will climb all the way to the upper 60s!

It will be breezy across Nebraska and with very low humidity forecast, elevated wildfire conditions are expected. Hold off on burning anything outdoors.

The weather gets cooler this weekend, but it's only back to normal for the end of February. Saturday will be partly sunny and a little breezy with highs in the low 40s.

Winter weather will make a return on Sunday in the form of snow and sleet. Snow amounts are not certain at this time, as the storm's energy is still over the ocean, but impacts to travel may be possible Sunday and into Monday, especially south of Omaha.

Next week could be a wetter one for the region as multiple chance for rain are possible from Monday through Friday. Air temps will mostly be above freezing, in the 40s, so we think it will be rain and not snow during the week.

FRIDAY

Sunny

Spring-Like!

High: 67

Wind: NW 15-25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Cold Front

Low: 30

Wind: SW 5-15

SATURDAY

Sunny

Chillier

High: 45

Wind: NE 15-25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: