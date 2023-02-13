Warm Monday, But Snow Set to Return

After a really nice weekend, the weather looks even better today! Mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south will team up to warm Omaha up into the upper 50s this afternoon... well above our average of upper 30s! If you're wondering, today's record high is 68, so we'll be falling short of that.

Overnight, clouds start to move in, eventually giving way to some isolated rain after midnight. By the Tuesday morning commute, rain will become more common.

The rest of Tuesday will be wet and windy. Light to moderate rain will continue most of the afternoon, but with winds blowing in from the south up to 40 mph, we will mange to make it close to 50 degrees. Rain totals of 0.5" to 1" will be common.

The rain starts to break apart Tuesday night, but some of it will change into snow before ending in northeast Nebraska. Any snow accumulation there would stay under an inch.

The wind will shift out of the north Wednesday, blowing in colder weather. While the wind won't be as strong as Tuesday, it will still be breezy. Highs will be in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday night, snow starts to move in, becoming more widespread overnight and into Thursday morning. It's still uncertain how long the snow could linger across the region, so it's too early to mention specific snow totals, but the higher totals will likely be along and south of I-80. For now, Omaha is trending towards 1-3 inches, but if the snow continues into Thursday afternoon, we'll have to bump up totals.

Thursday will also be breezy and colder with highs in the mid 20s.

After a single-digit morning, the sunshine returns Friday afternoon as we warm into the low 30s.

Assuming we don't get more snow than expected midweek, mostly sunny skies will be able to get us back above average for the weekend with highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 59

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds Return

Isolated Rain

Low: 41

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Wet and Windy

High: 50

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Snow Late

High: 35

