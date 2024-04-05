Warm on Friday, but Wind and Storms Come on Saturday

It was a chilly start to the morning, but Friday will be mostly sunny, and we keep warming up, with highs in the low 60s and lighter wind.

It gets very windy Saturday, where we could see wind gusts up to 55mph out from the southeast. But, the temperatures will keep warming up. We will be in the upper 60s with more sunshine in the first half of the day.

By Saturday evening, scattered thunderstorms will start to move into eastern Nebraska, then will expand into western Iowa Saturday night. A couple of these storms could get close to severe levels in eastern Nebraska, with strong winds and large hail possible, but they should weaken as they push farther east into western Iowa by late evening.

Most of the rain will be over by Sunday morning, but we'll have to dodge a few hit-and-miss showers the rest of the day. It will still be windy Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and lots of clouds.

More clouds are looking likely on Monday, which would block more of the eclipse, but we'll hopefully see enough breaks in the clouds to get a better view. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

We stay in the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a better mix of sunshine and clouds.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 63

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 35

SATURDAY

Morning Sunshine

Evening Storms

Windy

High: 67

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 62

