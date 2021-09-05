Watch
Pleasant Labor Day forecast

Warm stretch of weather
Staying mild through the evening with a little patchy fog early Monday morning.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Sep 05, 2021
The rest of Sunday evening stays mild with mostly clear skies and overnight temperatures drop into the low 60s. A few clouds pass through tonight, but we'll have to watch for a little bit of patchy fog early Monday morning, too.

Labor Day afternoon will be a little warmer, pushing into the mid to upper 80s, but we keep it dry for your outdoor holiday plans with just a few passing clouds during the afternoon.

We then drop back down into the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a cold front. A few clouds come in with the cold front, but we are expecting to stay dry. Highs warm back into the mid 80s for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend.

A nice change of pace: we're expecting dry conditions throughout the entire week.

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Patchy Fog
Low: 62

MONDAY
Mainly Sunny
Warming Up
High: 88

TUESDAY
A Few Clouds
Cooler
High: 81

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Beautiful Day
High: 80

