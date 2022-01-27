Warm Stretch of Weather Ahead

After some bitterly cold mornings behind us, we finally see some more mild temperatures for Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday and Friday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s. If that's not warm enough for you, warmer weather arrives this weekend!

Our mild and dry stretch continues and temperatures push into the upper 40s on Saturday and low 40s on Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

There is a chance our quite stretch comes to an end next week. It is still early, but we could see rain and even snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. It's still about a week away, so keep checking back for updates. We'll be keeping an eye on it.

Colder air makes a big comeback by the middle of next week.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 38

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 10

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Cool

High: 34

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 49

