Warm Stretch of Weather Continues

Unfortunately, the cold air has made a comeback this morning. Wind chills are back into the subzero range. So, you will need a thicker coat this morning.

Highs on Friday afternoon will be in the mid 30s. If that's not warm enough for you, warmer weather arrives this weekend!

Our mild and dry stretch continues and temperatures push into the upper 40s, and possibly even low 50s, on Saturday and low 40s on Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

There is a chance our quite stretch comes to an end next week. It is still early, but we could see rain and even snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. It's still a bit away, so keep checking back for updates. We'll be keeping an eye on it. Colder air makes a big comeback by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Near Average

High: 34

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 18

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 50

SUNDAY

Mainly Sunny

Mild

High: 43

