Warm & Sunny for President's Day

We reach back towards average in the overnight hours to Monday morning. Mid 20s return with a few clouds passing by from time-to-time.

Temperatures get even warmer on Monday. Just in time for the holiday! We reach into the low 50s with lots of sunshine.

Things cool down a touch on Tuesday, but we still hit the low 40s, which is seasonable for us. Clouds begin to slightly increase ahead of our next storm system, although we look to stay dry.

The next big system moves in Wednesday and continues into Thursday. As of now, the largest impacts from this system look to stay to our north in northern NE, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Despite this, we still expect some issues from rain to snow Wednesday into Thursday, although details on exactly what falls where is yet to be determined. We'll continue to keep you updated on this system as it gets closer.

What is more certain is the gusty winds Wednesday and Thursday, with some wind gusts over 30 mph likely on both days. Temperatures will also be noticeably colder with highs in the upper 30s Wednesday. Then we quickly drop to the 20s by Thursday and Friday.

Luckily, we trend warmer for the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday in the 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Seasonable

Low: 24

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 51

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Cooler

High: 43

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Snow Mix

Windy

High: 38

